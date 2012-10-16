KulaByte 4.0 featured at Streaming Media Europe 2012

KulaByte 4.0, Haivision's software-based, Internet encoder/transcoder for adaptive bit rate (ABR) streaming, is now available on Linux — bringing a 30-percent performance improvement, a new user interface and cost reductions when deployed in cloud computing environments such as Amazon's EC2. The product will be showcased at Streaming Media Europe 2012, Oct. 16-18, in London.

KulaByte 4.0 uniquely matches exceptional HD quality with transport technologies designed to maximize streams delivered to the Internet. These technologies include constant bit rate (CBR) and Dynamic Stream Shaping (DSS), assuring optimal and dynamic usage of available uplink bandwidth.