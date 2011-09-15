KTVH streamlines broadcast operations with NVerzion automation

Montana's Beartooth NBC, a subsidiary of Intermountain West Communications, has deployed NVerzion's automation technology to streamline broadcast operations for three of its stations: KTVH (NBC) and KMTF (CW) in Helena and KBGF (NBC) in Great Falls.

The system from NVerzion provides professional transmission of on-air signals and simplifies the workload of master control operations, which are centralized at KTVH.

The new technology streamlines the workload of master control operators, allowing them to enjoy greater freedom of movement to complete other tasks. It creates smoother transitions between program and commercial content and provides automated validation of aired commercial content.

KTVH receives its content from multiple sources, including the NBC network, Pathfire, PitchBlue and others. Received program content is then routed to an Omneon Spectrum server using NVerzion NGest and NTime for ingesting content, NCompass for managing the processing and playout of file-based content, and NControl for interfacing with master control and/or routing switchers for seamless on-air scheduling.