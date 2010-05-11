K-Tek Norbert system mounts accessories for SLR, DSLR, HD video cameras

K-Tek has introduced the Norbert Camera Accessory Mounting System for SLR, video-capable DSLR and compact HD video cameras.

Norbert allows users to attach a large array of production tools to a camera without compromising its integral shoe mount. The heart of the system is the Norbert lightweight, black, anodized aluminum frame.

The frame attaches to the camera via a quick-release mechanism. Additional threaded holes on the base accept tripod mounting brackets. The frame’s angled design enables larger, heavier accessories to be centered over the camera's center of gravity, providing a natural, balanced package when used for handheld applications as well as better access to the monitor.