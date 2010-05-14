K-Tek introduces Norbert camera accessory mounting system

K-Tek has introduced the Norbert Camera Accessory Mounting System, an accessory management system designed to complement SLR, video-capable DSLR and compact HD video cameras.

Norbert allows camera operators to attach a large array of production tools to a DSLR camera without compromising the camera’s integral shoe mount. The heart of the system is the Norbert base frame.

Machined from rugged yet lightweight black anodized aluminum, the frame has numerous threaded holes in 1/4x20 and 3/8x16 sizes and 23 standard shoe mounts that allow the user to customize the Norbert system to meet the specific needs of any shooting situation.

The frame attaches to the camera via a quick-release mechanism. Additional threaded holes on the base accept tripod mounting brackets. The unit’s angled design enables larger, heavier accessories to be centered over the camera’s center of gravity, providing a natural balanced package when used for handheld applications as well as better access to the monitor.

K-Tek’s optional Dual Handle Kit has two elbow brackets that attach to Norbert to enable handheld use. Twin ergonomic foam-covered graphite handles allow it to be maneuvered from any position or angle desired. Also available separately, the handles can be attached to any side of Norbert, allowing the user to grip the system from above, or even hold the camera upside down or sideways.