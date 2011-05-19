Kramer introduces 910 digital audio preamp/mixer

Kramer Electronics has introduced the 910 digital audio preamplifier and mixer, a high-performance stereo audio preamplifier and mixer that accepts balanced and unbalanced stereo audio, S/PDIF digital audio and a microphone input. The 910 processes signals and outputs them to balanced, unbalanced and S/PDIF outputs.

The 910 has four inputs: an unbalanced stereo audio input and an S/PDIF input on RCA connectors; one balanced stereo audio input on a five-pin terminal block; and one monaural balanced microphone input on an XLR connector. The microphone input has a switch to choose between a condenser and dynamic mic input, providing 15V phantom power when the mic switch is set for a condenser microphone. Inputs can be selected individually or at the same time when using the talk over, mix or override modes. The 910 has one unbalanced stereo audio output and one S/PDIF output on RCA connectors, and one balanced stereo audio output on a five-pin terminal block. All outputs are live at the same time.

The 910 features a 24-character by two-line LCD display and can be controlled using the front-panel buttons or remotely via RS-232 serial commands (with the included Windows-based control software), Ethernet or IR with the included RC-IR2 remote control transmitter. The 910 also includes memory locations that store up to four presets to be recalled and executed as needed as well as a USB port for future firmware upgrades.

The 910 is powered by a standard worldwide power supply and comes in a 19in housing with rack-mount ears included.