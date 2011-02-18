Kramer Electronics introduces twisted-pair receiver, transmitter

Kramer Electronics has introduced its TP-123-od transmitter and TP-124-od receiver, a high-performance twisted-pair solution for sending computer graphics up to WUXGA, HDTV up to 1080p, unbalanced stereo analog audio and unidirectional RS-232 control command signals up to 300ft. The units have advanced EDID handling capability and overvoltage defense EMP protection built in.

The TP-123-od transmitter has one computer graphics video input on a 15-pin HD connector, one unbalanced stereo audio input on a 3.5mm mini jack, one RS-232 input on a terminal block connector and one twisted-pair output on an RJ-45 connector to send the signals to the receiver. The TP-124-od receiver has one twisted-pair input on an RJ-45 connector for the incoming signals from the TP-123-od, one computer graphics video output on a 15-pin HD connector, one stereo audio S/PDIF RCA connector output, one unbalanced stereo audio output on a 3.5mm mini jack and one RS-232 output on a terminal block connector.