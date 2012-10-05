KPNX, Beat the Traffic release app for Arizona commuters

12 News (KPNX) and Beat the Traffic have announced a new extension to their partnership. Beginning Sept. 14, the locally branded 12 News Beat the Traffic app was available for free for all Arizonan commuters looking for a way to beat traffic on the go. Over the air 12 News will continue to help commuters with travel times and the most up-to-date traffic information using Beat the Traffic technology. The new app offers yet another way to help commuters get the best information possible and includes personalized route information and reports by the 12 News team. The Beat the Traffic application will display 12 News traffic information based on the geo-location of users.

The 12 News Beat the Traffic application is available on iOS and Android devices. The app is linked with the new 12 News Traffic Facebook page as well as the 12 News Traffic Twitter account. The app provides local traffic coverage around the clock and keeps viewers up to date on roads to avoid and construction on the go.