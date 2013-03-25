Kodiak Mobile’s New Grizz HD Truck is Equipped With Fujinons
WAYNE, N.J. – Fujifilm North America’s Optical Devices Division announced that Kodiak Mobile—a mobile truck company based in Broken Arrow, Okla., and Intincifi LLC of Austin, Texas—will unveil Grizz HD, a unique 45-foot HDTV production truck during the 2013 NAB Show, taking place from April 8 to 11, in Las Vegas.
Grizz HD carries seven Grass Valley LDK 3000+ cameras with three Fujinon XA77x9.5BESM HD telephoto field lenses with optical stabilization; three Fujinon ZA17x7.6BERM Select Series HD ENG-style lenses with 2x extender and DigiPower Servo; and one Fujinon ZA12x4.5BERM Select Series HD ENG-style super wide-angle lens with 2x extender and DigiPower Servo.
Grizz HD’s equipment complement also includes a Grass Valley Kayenne 2.5 M/E 3 Gbps production switcher, Chyron Hyper X3 dual-channel graphics system, two EVS 6-channel XT Nano replay systems, a Calrec Omega Digital 5.1 audio console, a Tightrope ZePlay 8-channel replay system, and four 47-inch LCD flat-screen monitors capable of user-configurable multi-viewer displays.
Lisa Kirtley, co-owner at Intincifi, the Austin-based firm that managed the entire Grizz HD project, including the design, build, and systems integration.
