KGTF streamlines operation with NVerzion NControl Lite

KGTF, the PBS television station in Guam, has selected NVerzion NControl Lite to achieve a streamlined, file-based operation as well as redundancy of all file-based assets.

Leveraging the scalable, extensible hardware and software automation platform, PBS Guam has increased operational efficiencies while reducing CAPEX and OPEX.

PBS Guam operates two broadcast channels, both of which deliver customized educational and cultural programming to the Western Pacific island of Guam. NVerzion NControl Lite enables the station to control both channels independently, as well as provide engineers with real-time access to file-based video assets. Leveraging NVerzion's XPANSION intuitive asset management software and 8TB TeraStore nearline/archive storage system, the station is able to realize total redundancy of its valuable file-based assets as well as efficiently preserve and manage the on-air video server storage.