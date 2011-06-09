Kaces introduces Mobile Producer bag in the Razor series

Kaces is adding another product to its Razor series with the introduction of the new Mobile Producer bag, designed for musicians, mobile recordists, field production professionals, ENG and portable studio enthusiasts. The bag features a padded compartment capable of accommodating up to a 17in laptop computer, with a separate large interior space designed to hold headphones, audio interfaces, hard drives, a Serato or other equipment.

Multiple pockets and pouches on the inside are strategically located for easy storage and quick access to cables, adapters, cartridges, CDs, iPod, cellphone and other accessories. A padded, messenger-style shoulder strap is also included, along with a soft but sturdy carry handle that comfortably conforms to the hand. The entire package is protected with a durable water-resistant ballistic black nylon exterior sporting the distinctive “razor slash” Kaces design. The main interior compartment measures 17in x 12in x 3.5in, and the padded laptop compartment is 17in x 12in x 1.25in.