JVC, Telecast Fiber Systems unveil ProHD KA-F790 fiber package

JVC and Telecast Fiber Systems introduced the CopperHead ProHD KA-F790 camera-mounted fiber-optic transceiver and additionally announced six complete fiber packages in mid-October at Content and Communications World in New York City.

Built exclusively for the JVC GY-HM790 ProHD camera, the KA-F790 is the first CopperHead to provide a direct connection to a camcorder without requiring external cables. Using a 68-pin connector on the back of the GY-HM790, the compact KA-F790 attaches directly to the camera body and enables broadcasters to leverage the GY-HM790’s full studio functionality in the field. It connects the camera via SMPTE hybrid (powered) or tactical (unpowered) fiber-optic cable to a truck, control room or video village position.

The system simultaneously transports bidirectional digital (SDI or HD-SDI) and analog (NTSC or PAL) video as well as all two-way camera control, audio, video, data, sync, tally/call, prompter and intercom signals between the camera head and the remote CopperHead base station.