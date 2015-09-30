JVC Releases Version 2.0 Firmware for 4KCAM
WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video has announced that the Version 2.0 firmware upgrade for its 4KCAM camera line is now available. With the new upgrade, GY-LS300 adds a log gamma setting and a Prime Zoom feature, while a histogram and new 70Mbps 4K recording mode is added to all three camcorders.
GY-LS300
The ‘JVC Log’ gamma expands dynamic range on the GY-LS300 by 800 percent, preserving more information over the entire dynamic range of the Super 35 sensor for grading and manipulation in post-production. New recording modes include Cinema 4K and Cinema 2K, which offer 17:9 aspect ratio for digital cinema presentations. Additional settings include a spot meter, black paint setting, and color matrix adjustment.
The Prime Zoom feature allows zoom in/out with fixed-focal lenses using the GY-LS300’s zoom rocker. It uses JVC’s Variable Scan Mapping technology to electronically adjust the active area of the Super 35 CMOS sensor. The Prime Zoom can also be used as a lens extender.
With the new 70Mbps mode, all of JVC’s 4KCAM camcorders can record 4K footage on Class 10 SDHC/SDXC memory cards. The new histogram is added to help check exposure; histogram is accessible through a user button.
Owners of the GY-LS300, GY-HM200 and GY-HM170 can receive their free upgrades at pro.jvc.com/firmware.
