JVC PTZ Camera Gets Broadcast Pix Robotic Control

CHELMSFORD, MASS.—Broadcast Pix’s robotic camera control in its integrated production switchers now work with JVC’s new KY-PZ100 PTZ network video production camera through serial and IP connections. The Broadcast Pix technology can control pan, tilt, zoom, focus, iris, gain and preset recall for up to 12 cameras.

Broadcast Pix users can now control JVC cameras with the joystick on any control panel. The PixButtons, control buttons with LED displays, provide access to up to 100 positions and can set the speed and range of PTZ camera movements. The JVC cameras can also be controlled via touchscreen using BPview and the Broadcast Pix Commander browser-based interface. A single cable powers the KY-PZ100 and delivers IP video and control to a Flint, Roadie or BPswitch system.

The JVC PTZ camera control will be available on all current Broadcast Pix models and the new BPswitch line of integrated production switchers as part of a new system software release in late 2017.

Broadcast Pix is expected to demonstrate the robotic camera controls during IBC 2017.