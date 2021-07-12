JVC Launches New Line of PTZ Cameras

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video, a division of JVCKENWOOD USA Corporation, has unveiled three new PTZ Remote Cameras.

The new 4K KY-PZ400NW/NB and HD KY-PZ200NW/NB cameras are designed to provide optimal streaming image quality and performance for remote production over the internet and are equipped with NDI|HX and SRT streaming, H.265/H.264/MJPEG encoding and VITC (Vertical Interval Timecode) multi-camera synchronization technologies, the company reported.

A third new camera, the HD KY-PZ200W/B, provides an economical solution, without NDI|HX, JVC said.

“This new camera line marks many firsts for us at JVC, including our first PTZ camera to feature 4K streaming as well as our first PTZ with NDI|HX and SRT,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video. “With integrated NDI|HX technology from Vizrt Group, the JVC PTZ cameras now offer a high-quality, low-latency IP video transmission standard that is ideal for streaming in an ever-evolving media landscape. We are excited to provide this functionality in our new 4K and HD PTZ production cameras and look forward to the creative streaming possibilities it will provide our users.”

“NDI-enabled devices like JVC’s new PTZ NDI camera exponentially increase the video sources available for storytellers creating efficiencies and opportunities that did not previously exist,” explained Michael Namatinia, president and general manager of NDI. “This is a significant moment for the industry, for NDI and for JVC customers who can now enjoy the benefits and freedom that IP content brings with NDI.”