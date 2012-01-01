JVC debuts 24in HD 3-D production analysis monitor

JVC Professional Products Company has debuted the DT-3D24G1U 24in HD 3-D LCD production analysis LCD monitor. The unit is the latest addition to the company’s Verite G Series product line, and it supports virtually any 3-D camera setting, with advanced measurement tools to confirm that left and right images have been properly aligned.



With its X-Pol circular polarizing system, the DT-3D24G1U displays 3-D images that can be seen using inexpensive polarized glasses, which avoids potential flicker and power issues associated with active shutter glasses. With no need to synchronize glasses with the display, the monitor is ideal for viewing environments where multiple displays are used, such as control rooms or production trucks. In addition, the monitor can be battery-powered, making it ideal for location shoots.