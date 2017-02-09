JVC Crafts GYHM200Scorebot Sports Production System

WAYNE, N.J.—Sports is about teamwork, and in that spirit, JVC has announced the release of the GYHM200Scorebot sports production system, a combination of the company’s GY-HM200SP camcorder and Sportzcast Scorebot4100 scoreboard interface unit. The new system is designed to provide a streaming and recording system that includes a real-time graphics overlay with automatic scorekeeping.

As part of the system, the GY-HM200SP has a built-in score overlay to produce game graphics including team names and logos. Using the Scorebot4100, the system can integrate with the scoreboard at a venue and transfer score and game sequence information wirelessly to the camcorder in real time. The new sports production system includes other features from the GY-HM200SP, including its built-in streaming engine for live HD transmission, dual XLR audio inputs and 4K, HD and SD recording modes.

JVC is offering the GYHM200Scorebot for a retail price of $4,450.