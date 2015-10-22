JVC Announces 4KCAM Rebate

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video has announced that it will offer a $500 instant rebate and lower pricing on its line of 4KCAM cameras.

GY-HM200

Effective immediately, the standard retail price for the GY-HM200 has dropped to $2,495, making it less than $2,000 with the $500 rebate. The GY-HM170 has lowered its price to $1,995 and now ships with a handle unit featuring XLR audio inputs and a free shotgun microphone. Finally, the GY-LS300 will be available for less than $3,900 after rebate. The rebate is only available through March 31, 2016.

JVC also plans to demonstrate a new slow motion recording feature for the GY-HM200 and GY-HM170 at the PhotoPlus Expo. The new slow motion mode records HD footage up to 120 fps and will be available for both cameras through a free firmware update in December. JVC will be located at booth 1101 during PhotoPlus Expo, which runs Oct. 22-24 at the Javits Convention Center in New York.