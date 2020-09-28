JVC Adds Vertical and Square Video Settings to CONNECTED CAM

WAYNE, N.J.—JVC Professional Video is adding direct streaming to its CONNECTED CAM 500 and 900 Series camcorders with the late September release of the cameras’ latest firmware update, the company said.

The 500 Series now offers SNS video streaming with vertical and square guidelines on the viewfinder to deliver optimum image capture for display on various platforms and devices. Not only does it provide viewfinder safe markers, but it also actually streams video with vertical (606x1080 and 404x720) and square (1080x1080 and 720x720) resolutions.

JVC also has added easy setup functionality, giving users of the GY-HD500 button-click streaming to Facebook Live and YouTube Live. This makes it possible for users to begin streaming in seconds rather than typing in and adjusting various settings before streaming.

“Our forthcoming firmware update further emphasizes our commitment to being a leader in streaming video productions,” said Joe D’Amico, vice president, JVC Professional Video.

“As a Facebook Live Solution Partner, JVC … provide[s] fully integrated Facebook Live streaming directly from a professional camcorder—originally with the GY-HM250, and now also with our CONNECTED CAM 500-Series cameras,” he said. “The new firmware expands on this functionality to include YouTube.”

The firmware release also incorporates RTMPS protocol for the JVC GY-HC900 camera. Users of the camera can now stream securely to Facebook Live right from the camera. The update makes JVC’s CONNECTED CAM camcorder line fully compatible with Facebook Live.

The new firmware also adds various SRT-based streaming updates, such as Forward Error Correction (FEC) and Stream Identifier (ID).

