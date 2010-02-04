Jiangsu Broadcasting adds Omneon servers for transmission solution

Chinese media company Jiangsu Broadcasting (JSBC) has built a new television broadcast platform on Omneon Spectrum and MediaDeck server systems.

Installed in Jiangsu TV's broadcast center, the new transmission solution from Omneon supports ingest and playout for 12 SD channels and one HD channel, which are broadcast across the Chinese mainland.

Two Omneon Spectrum media server systems and eight MediaDeck units are connected by Gigabit Ethernet links that enable rapid movement of MPEG-2 Long GOP media (MXF OP1a) across the broadcast workflow. The MediaDeck systems are dedicated to ingest, and each of the two mirrored Spectrum server systems provides redundant playout with room for the launch of additional broadcast channels.