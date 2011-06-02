Jampro Antennas to showcase RCEC Mast Filter at Broadcast Asia

Jampro Antennas has announced plans to introduce its latest mask filter to the Asian market at BroadcastAsia 2011, June 21-24 in Singapore.

The new 8in mask filter will join the company’s range of antennas, combiners and filters, towers, and RF components that address a variety of broadcast applications, including DTV, DVB-T, FM and HD Radio solutions.

The RCEC Mask Filter is designed to provide superior mask filter performance at an affordable price and an output power of 5kw. Cross coupling creates steep rejection skirts, and the high-Q cavities provide low pass band insertion loss in a compact design.