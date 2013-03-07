Jampro Antennas to highlight broadband offerings at CABSAT 2013

JAMPRO ANTENNAS will feature broadband solutions from its product offering at CABSAT, March 12-14.

Highlights will include the JAT-U UHF broadband super turnstile antenna, JUHD UHF broadband panel antenna, JVD UHF antenna, JUED and JUCD elliptical/circular polarized broadband UHF panel antennas, and its family of RCEC affordable mask filters.

Jampro’s Broadband Batwing IV/V 470MHz–860MHz antenna is a radome-enclosed unit that can be either top- or side-mounted on a tower, offering long life and many years of continuous service. It also offers minimum windloading, while providing the broadband response that makes the JAT well suited for applications in which either one channel is defined, or multiple channels are combined.

See Jampro Antennas at CABSAT 2013 stand 7.704.