iStreamPlanet, Haivision partner to live stream London 2012 Olympic Games

iStreamPlanet and Haivision have announced the availability of the Go-Live Package, a turnkey, end-to-end, live streaming and crossplatform video playback system for London 2012 Olympic Games rights-holding broadcasters (RHBs).

The Go-Live Package provides RHBs with a fast, easy and cost-effective way to deliver the London 2012 Olympic Games to connected audiences in their regions. The system delivers a premium HD video experience of the games on a variety of viewing devices — including PCs, Macs, iPads, iPhones, Androids and other OTT devices, such as Roku players.

iStreamPlanet's London-based Broadcast Operations Center will power the live Internet video workflow using Haivision's encoding technology and multistream player environment, which provides the ability to stream up to 24 live events simultaneously for all 18 days of the games.

The live streaming experience will leverage Haivision's KulaByte Internet encoding system, which encodes each HD feed to very high-quality HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and Dynamic Flash adaptive bit rate (ABR) streams.