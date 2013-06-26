Inview makes Asian debut of Liberator at BroadcastAsia 2013

Inview launched a fully functional, low-cost SmartTV ecosystem with OTT functionality into the Asian market last week at BroadcastAsia2013 in Singapore.

Inview’s Liberator combines cloud delivery of OTT services with lightweight software that can be deployed on a wide range of hardware platforms. It is completely scalable without incurring additional cost from basic STB functionality to advanced DVR.

Liberator, which includes a core of cloud OTT services, including VOD, social media and a ready-to-go apps library, has a user interface (UI) and back office management system that can be completely customized. This allows for user profiling and recommended content functionality, which ultimately can help the operator introduce targeted advertising, bringing in an additional revenue stream.