Inmarsat rolls out IsatPhone Pro satellite phone

Inmarsat has launched its new global handheld satellite phone, the IsatPhone Pro.

The new offering, Inmarsat’s first global handheld, provides up to eight hours of talk time and up to 100 hours on standby. The handset has secured an IP54 rating and is dust, splash and shock resistant. It is also capable of operating from minus 4 degrees Fahrenheit to 131 degrees.

Intended mainly for professional users in the government, media, aid, oil and gas, mining and construction sectors, IsatPhone Pro offers high-quality satellite telephony, text and e-mail messaging. Location data can also be viewed and sent in a text message.