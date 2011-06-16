Indonesian TV broadcaster replaces aging transmitters with Thomson IOT units

Indosiar, one of Indonesia's leading broadcasters, has ordered six new Thomson Inductive Output Tube (IOT) high-power transmission systems for its national television network.

The new transmitters replace Indosiar's existing Thomson transmitters after 17 years of continuous operation, and they will be deployed in Bandung, Makassar, Denpasar, Medan, Semarang and Yogyakarta during 2011 and 2012.

Established in 1994, Jakarta-based Indosiar is available as a free-to-air or subscription channel throughout Malaysia and in other countries in the Asia-Pacific region, including Singapore, Thailand and the Philippines.

Thomson is supplying traditional IOT amplifiers based on the DCX Millennium series. The 80kW transmitters for Indosiar will operate in common mode analog PAL B/G using Thomson's Siriana analog exciters with digital signal processing (DSP). The Thomson Siriana DSP automatically computes the RF signal correction necessary for the transmitter system.