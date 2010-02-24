I-Movix Debuts SprintCam Vvs HD



I-Movix will launch the SprintCam Vvs HD (Phantom Powered), a new ultra-slow-motion system that provides live HD broadcast production at the 2010 NAB Show. SprintCam Vvs HD operates at frame rates from 25 to 2,500 fps in full HD (up to 100 times slower than the live action), and provides instant replay at native HD resolution and image quality.



Specially designed for live broadcast use, SprintCam Vvs HD can be specified in a standard camera version or optimized for shoulder-mounted portable shooting. Some of the new features include a dual output allowing a camera operator to shoot and record at the same time, segmented memory, a replay vary-speed function, and integration of both live- and replay-view on the viewfinder.



Developed in collaboration with Vision Research, the SprintCam Vvs HD system comprises the latest generation of the Vision Research high-speed HD camera.



I-Movix will be at Booth C4644.



