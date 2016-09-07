Imagine Introduces IOX Storage Optimization Unit

DALLAS—Imagine Communications is preparing to show its new IOX Storage unit at the upcoming IBC 2016 show. An all-purpose shared storage system for Imagine’s Versio playout and automation and Telurio OTT and cloud DVR systems, IOX storage enables expansion of performance, scale, flexibility, reliability and collaborative capabilities of media storage operations. The Versio IOX Storage and Telurio IOX Storage systems are designed to shape and configure storage resources for the needs of operation in the workflow, including production, playout and distribution.

Both the Versio and Telurio IOX units employ a tiered architecture that enables application-specific performance tuning. Version IOX is specifically designed for the playout and channel-creation requirements of broadcast and production facilities, and provides sharable and scalable storage, as well as digital asset protection. The Versio is configured to extend an existing Storage Area Network environment, but can evolve into a multi-use Network Attached Storage appliance. Additional features include support for both Ethernet and Fiber Channel client connections; 10s of gigabits-per-second of assured streaming bandwidth; compatibility with Imagine’s Nexio Farad storage system; can be added to existing installations; and supports existing advanced features, like RAIDSoft stripping.

Telurio IOX was designed for specialized storage requirements of video service providers offering OTT and cloud DVR services. It provides a scalable solution for storage of continuously recorded channels for time-shifted and catch-up TV. It also offers flexible capacity to support a number of recorded channels with short or long retention windows.

Imagine Communications will showcase both storage units at IBC 2016 at stand 4.A01.