Image Systems shows workflow products at Broadcast India

Systems, formerly Digital Vision, the Swedish film scanning and grading specialist, will present a range of products for end-to-end imaging at the Broadcast India exhibition. These will include including the Golden Eye film scanners, Nucoda colour grading and finishing systems and Phoenix image media restoration and repackaging software solutions. Nucoda Film Master was recently used to grade commercials Director Jayendra’s first feature film 180. The film, shot mostly on RED, was graded by Colorist Kevin Shaw.

Also on show will be the Nucoda 2011.2 software, including enhancements to the creative color toolset and post workflows such as 64-bit processing, as well as support the latest RED Epic and ARRI ALEXA range of cameras.