Ikegami Touts 4K, HDR, IP Tech at 2020 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Ikegami’s slate of 2020 NAB Show products will include a number of new systems that feature 4K, 8K, HDR and IP technology.

Among the new products on tap for the show is the BSX-100 3G Fiber Base Station, a 3U high half-rack sized low-mass unit designed for integration into mobile production vehicles and other limited spaces. The platform is compatible with Unicam HD system cameras, including the HDK-99 and HDK-73, and has options for upgrading from HD to 4K and ST-2110 MoIP interface with its main output in HD or 4K. The BSX-100 also fully supports Hybrid Log-Gamma in conformance with ITU-R BT.2100. Additional features include HDR video and wide color gamut, as well as support for native 4K cameras with flexibility to provide 12G-SDI or quad link 3G-SDI outputs.

Ikegami is also set to debut its UHL-43 multipurpose UHD/HD digital camera, a one-piece UHD digital camera that employs the same 4K-native sensors as the UHK-430 and UHK-435 Unicame XE series cameras. 4K signal outputs from the camera include 12G-SDI and optional 3G-SDI quad link. The camera also incorporates three 2/3-inch 8 megapixel CMOS sensors, each of which can capture 4K-native 3840x2160 resolution images, high sensitivity and high signal-to-noise ratio. Additional features include an HLG mode that is ITU-R BT.2100 compatible and a portable conversion kit with a top handle, 2-inch color viewfinder, shoulder pad and battery bracket.

The ULE-217-HDR 21.5-inch full resolution HDR LCD broadcast monitor is also one of Ikegami’s new products set for the NAB Show. A professional multipurpose monitor, the ULE-217-HDR provides HDR video display, with 3G/HD-SDI and HDMI interface.

Other Ikegami products that will be shown at the booth include the UHK-430 4K/HD portable camera and the HDK-99 3G 3-CMOS full digital HDTV portable camera.

Ikegami will be located at booth C7219 throughout the 2020 NAB Show, which runs from April 18-22 in Las Vegas.