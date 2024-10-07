Ikegami To Introduce UHD/HD 3-CMOS Box Camera At NAB Show New York

MAHWAH, N.J.—Ikegami will launch the ultra-compact UHL-X40 4K-UHD/HD 3-CMOS camera. Also on show will be the established UHK-X600 camera and HQLM-3125X monitor and show its UHK-X600 camera and HQLM-3125X monitor during the 2024 NAB Show New York, Oct. 9-10, at the Javits Center in New York City.

The UHL-X40 is box style UHD camera measuring 4.7 x 5 x 4.4 inches and weighing 2.4 pounds. It is designed for applications requiring an inconspicuous camera with uncompromised UHD performance. The head is powered locally with 12 volts DC (just 23 watts) and connects with the compact CCU-X40 via up to 6.2 miles of duplex single-mode fiber carrying uncompressed RGB raw pixel data. Included with the fiber link is a 1G Ethernet trunk for external data, such as pan/tilt/zoom control, the company said.

Incorporating three high-quality 2/3-inch UHD sensors with a global shutter pixel architecture, the camera captures natural images even when shooting LED screens and is clear of geometric distortion during still frame replay. The global shutter imagers also minimize artifacts when televising flash/strobe-illuminated stage environments. The UHL-X40 achieves F10 sensitivity at 2160p59.94 and a signal-to-noise ratio of 62 dB in HD. HDR and BT.2020 color reproduction are available as standard, it said.

The CCU-X40 can output two formats simultaneously, such as 2160p UHD and 1080i HD. Selectable output signal resolutions and scanning rates include:

3840 x 2160 at 59.94p and 50p

1920 x 1080 at 59.94p and 50p

1920 x 1080 at 59.94i and 50i

1280 x 720 at 59.94p and 50p

1920 x 1080 at 29.97psF and 25psF

A supplementary HD monitor output from the CCU includes information such as menu, characters and markers. Focus assist can be enabled via this output, providing viewfinder video to a remotely located robotics operator, it said.

Features also include automatic vignetting correction and F-stop ramping zoom lens compensation, minimizing dark corners and overall loss of light when the lens is in telephoto mode and the iris is open. An optional tally light can be attached to the upper front of the camera head, it said.

The UHL-X40 can be operated from any Ikegami OCP and MCP physical or virtual control panel. At NAB NY, Ikegami will use the new OCP-500, a compact, but full-function control panel with joystick control of iris and master black, it said.

See Ikegami at 2024 NAB Show booth 1027.