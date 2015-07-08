Ikegami 8K Cameras Called Up for MLB Test

MAYWOOD, N.J. – Time to see if 8K has what it takes to make it in the big leagues, as Japanese public broadcasting station NHK will use Ikegami 8K cameras for the July 17th MLB game between the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium.

An NHK/Ikegami 8K camera (photo credit: Sports Video Group)

Following a previous trial at the Women’s World Cup in Canada earlier this summer, NHK will use six Ikegami 8K cameras to record the Yankee game. The game will not be broadcast in 8K, but members of the media will have the opportunity to watch on 8K monitors in a special suite onsite. NHK will use Ikegami’s third generation UHDTV camera, the SHV-8000.

Earlier this year, Ikegami introduced its fourth generation UHDTV camera, the SHK-810. A hand-held 8K ultra HD camera, the SHK-810 uses a single 33 million-pixel Super 35 CMOS sensor, achieving 4,000TVL horizontal and vertical resolution.

Headquartered in New Jersey, Ikegami is a supplier of cameras, closed-circuit TV equipment and other professional broadcasting products.