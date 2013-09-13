IBC 2013: Panasonic Debuts First Ultra-AVC Handheld Camera

AMSTERDAM — Panasonic said it’s showing its first AVC-Ultra handheld camera and cloud-based wireless workflow implementations at IBC. The company also announced its Ultra Wide Angle Camera, a multipurpose AVCCAM camera recorder, a 2 M/E live production switcher, new applications for its HD micro cameras as well as partnerships in AVC-Ultra storage and visual radio:



AVC-Ultra AJ-PX270 (pictured right)

Panasonic announces its first P2 HD handheld camera recorder with integrated AVC-Ultra recording, the AJ-PX270. The camera recorder offers a range of choice between recording bit rates. In addition to AVC-Intra 100, the camera has AVC-LongG, which enables long 1920x1080 10bit 4:2:2 broadcast-quality recording. It has two built-in microP2 card slots, a newly designed built-in compact 22x zoom lens that covers shooting angles from 28 mm wide to 616 mm tele. The handheld camera also features a wireless production workflow via Wireless LAN and will receive 3G/4G/LTE dongle support for wireless workflow over a mobile network in the near future.



4K BT-4LH310 Monitor (pictured lower left)

Panasonic announced new details about the BT-4LH310, a 31-inch 4096x2160 resolution LCD monitor for 4K/2K monitoring in a studio or in the field. The 4LH310’s 4K 10-bit IPS panel is said to handle native 4K, a wide viewing angle, and “faithful reproduction of up to 1.07 billion colors.” The monitor features HD-SDI, 3G-SDI and HDMI inputs; true color processing with a 3D look-up table; HD/SD closed captioning; and a mercury-free LED backlight.



4K VariCam

Panasonic also said it’s prioritizing the development of the 4K VariCam. The camera recorder will support 4K shooting from 24p to 100/120p. To enable even better 4K video productions, the 4K VariCam will be fitted with a newly developed Super35 mm, high-sensitivity image sensor with 4K resolution. Panasonic also introduced new Ultra P2 cards, which have the same form factor as traditional P2 cards, but can reach high speed data transfer thanks to a special PCIe interface.



Cloud-based Production Workflow

Via a mobile network, the AJ-PX5000 and AJ-PX270, the first P2 HD camcorder and handheld Panasonic camera with integrated AVC-Ultra recording and built-in microP2 card slots respectively, can wirelessly transmit proxy video to a cloud server from almost anywhere. A future upgrade will also enable simultaneous transmission while recording. These Panasonic cameras enable recorded content to be shared almost instantly and accessed from anywhere via a 3G/4G/LTE dongle, which replaces the traditional video uplink device. To expand its cloud-based services in Europe, Panasonic acquired the European-based cloud service provider CameraManager in July.



Ultra Wide Angle Four-AW-HE120 Camera System (pictured right)

Panasonic announced the Ultra Wide Angle Camera, which combines four lightweight AW-HE120 HD integrated remote cameras in one system. Panasonic said the camera is capable of producing 180° (64:9) panoramic images in HD quality, and features a compact rig.



Multipurpose AVCCAM Camera Recorder

Panasonic presented a new shoulder-mounted Full-HD 1080p AVCAM camera recorder, the AG-AC8. The AG-AC8 features simultaneous recording to dual SD Cards, 21x optical zoom and intelligent auto mode (iA) with up to 50x zoom. With dual SD card slots and the capability to record simultaneously, the AG-AC8’s new relay Auto Switch functionality means extended recording is made possible.



Broadcast Grade 2 M/E Live Production Switcher (pictured right)

Panasonic brought the AV-HS6000, a new broadcast grade 2-M/E live switcher featuring a 3 RU size main frame unit (5.25 inches), provides 32 SDI (HD/SD switchable) inputs and two DVI inputs as well as 16 HD/SD SDI outputs in standard configuration. It has an optional 25.7 cm (10.1 inches) touch-operated menu panel and a Web-server feature that enables users to select menu settings via PC through a LAN connection. A Software Development Kit ensures expandability. A chroma keyer employing the Primatte algorithm, is standard.



New POV Broadcast Applications With HD Micro Cameras

Two Panasonic HD micro cameras, the GP-KH232E and GP-US932X, are on display in a new field-use setting for point-of-view recording. The GP-KH232E has a single-chip CMOS and achieves a horizontal resolution of 900 TV lines, with a required illumination of 2000lx at F5.6. The GP-US932X delivers HD quality with small remote 3MOS camera heads thanks to microprism technology for RGB color separation, Panasonic said, and it digitizes the video signal at the camera head. The GP-US932X features 1,000 TV-line resolution and light sensitivity of 2000lx at F12.



Partnerships in AVC-Ultra Storage and Visual Radio

Panasonic said it is assisting long-time partner Grass Valley with the integration of AVC-LongG support in its K2 server products. Grass Valley’s K2 Summit and K2 Solo are now the first broadcast servers on the market to support playout of AVC-LongG, Panasonic said.



A new partnership between Panasonic and VidiGo involves the integration of Panasonic remote cameras with VidiGo Visual Radio. VidiGo uses a combination of automatic camera switching, dynamic digital video effects and graphic overlays with real-time updates and audio control. This partnership enables radio stations to fully automate their visual radio show.



