Hitachi to Introduce New Top-of-the-line Cameras at the 2013 NAB Show

At this year’s NAB Show, Hitachi Kokusai Electric America will introduce the SK-HD2200 full body HD production camera —a new top-of-the line studio and OB camera that features new 2/3-inch, 1080/60p, progressively scanned, (Ultra-Advanced) UAIT-CCDs, 1,100TVL resolution and 3Gbps HD-SDI signal handling. The company will also introduce the Z-HD6000 CMOS studio camera, which includes a new 2/3-inch CMOS camera processor.



Additional products of note include:



•The new SK-HD1500 slow-motion HDTV camera that captures video at 1X, 2.5X and 3X the speed of standard frame rate cameras

•HV-HD33 compact, 3-MOS sensor, multi-standard, P.O.V. HD camera

•KP-HD20A HD camera

•SK-HD1200 native 1080/60p studio and EFP camera

•SK-HD1000 dockable studio and field camera

•Z-HD5000 HDTV studio and field camera

•DK-H100

•DK-Z50 multi-purpose HDTV camera



The 2013 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 8-11, 2013. Hitachi Kokusai Electric America will be at booth C4309.



