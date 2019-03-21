Hitachi Releases SK-HD1800 Studio and EFP Camera

WOODBURY, N.Y.—A new entry to Hitachi’s lineup of cameras has been unveiled, with the SK-HD1800 studio and field camera now available for customers. This new model features the CMOS imaging technology present in the Z-HD5500 camera and a motorized, four-position filter wheel.

The SK-HD1800’s global shutter, progressive-scan, CMOS imagers are able to adapt to a range of LED lighting conditions. The camera also supports HDR specifications, including HLG and HPQ, which is compatible with the HDR10 open standard.

Users can pair the SK-HD1800 with a CCU from Hitachi’s CU-HD1300 series to create a flexible camera system that supports a variety of production infrastructures and output requirements. There is support for SMPTE fiber and digital triax connectivity, and can be combined with a dedicated fiber or triax CCU or with the dual-cable CU-HD1300 FT for deployment flexibility.

An optional 4K output module for the CU-HD1300 can transform natively-acquired 1080p video from the SK-HD1800 to 4K/UHD resolution and outputs the result over single-link 12Gbps SDI or quad-link 3G-SDI connectivity. A SMPTE ST 2110 option for the CU-HD1300, meanwhile, allows for seamless integration of the SK-HD1800 camera into next-gen IP-based production workflows. Both the 4K and SMPTE ST 2110 transport options support SK-HD1800’s HDR capabilities.

In addition, CU-HD1300 has a firmware option that enables users to optimize to acquire HDR and SDR video simultaneously with a single camera.

Now available, Hitachi will also display the SK-HD1800 model at its booth, C4409, during the 2019 NAB Show.