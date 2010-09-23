Hiltron introduces HDCU-E satellite antenna deicing controller

At IBC2010, Hiltron Communications introduced the HDCU-E, a combined ice-sensing and dish-heating system for use with large satellite antennas.

The system is capable of handling up to 450kW of heating power assigned across multiple heating groups. Each group is divided into three independently controlled heater arrays. Each array in turn feeds up to three antenna heater circuits. A four-group configuration, for example, allows control of 12 arrays to handle a total of 36 heating circuits. Snow detection is accomplished via a reflective sensor with a polarizing filter.

Maintenance, monitoring and control of the HDCU-E are done with a standard Web browser that allows local or remote supervision. All status messages relating to the heating circuits and the deicing process are displayed, ensuring monitoring and adjustment of individual settings and thresholds.