Henry Engineering to Debut Zero-Delay Audio Distribution System at 2015 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS - Henry Engineering will debut the new AES Digital DA 2X4, a zero-delay distribution system for digital audio signals, at the 2015 NAB Show.

The AES DA accepts either an AES or S/PDIF digital audio signal, and creates four identical AES output clones. All AES I/O is transformer-isolated to prevent ground loops and noise. S/PDIF inputs are converted to AES outputs and a blue Signal LED confirms the presence of an AES output signal.

The AES DA is 100 percent bit-accurate and transparent to the source, adding absolutely no delay or latency to the signal. It’s powered by a built-in linear power supply. The unit is one-third rack wide, and can be rack-mounted using the optional Henry Engineering rack shelf.

The 2015 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 11-16. Henry Engineering will be in booth C3058. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com