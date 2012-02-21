Henry Announces New “Talent Pod” at NAB



Henry Engineering will introduce Talent Pod, a new microphone and headphone audio controller at the 2012 NAB Show.Talent Pod solves common headphone-audio problems by giving an announcer control of his mic and headphones, including the ability to turn the mic on and off, create a mix of local and return (IFB) audio in the headphones, as well as control the volumes of local audio (from the remote site mixer) as well as the return audio.



Designed for error-free simplicity, Talent Pod also offers two PAN switches that help prevent confusion between the local and return audio.With this feature, the announcer can position the local and return audio in the center, left, or right channel of the headphones.



For broadcasts with multiple announcers, several Talent Pods can easily be linked together (using Cat5 cables) to allow announcers to control their own mics, headphone volume, and local/return audio mix—eliminating need for multiple power sources, DA’s, and complicated wiring.



The 2012 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 14-19. Henry Engineering will be at booth #C1723 in the Central Hall.

