Hearst Television standardizes on Digital Alert Systems DASDEC-II
Hearst Television has standardized on the Digital Alert Systems DASDEC-II emergency messaging platform with EAS-Net across 29 stations in 26 markets.
In addition to satisfying the federal requirement for CAP compliance, the DAS installation has allowed Hearst to integrate a common CAP/EAS solution with the in-house master control branding system used by all of its stations.
The DASDEC-II provides core EAS and CAP functionality in a small single box design. It is available with integrated receivers, advanced hardware interfaces for easy adaptability to evolving technology changes and simple software upgrades without un-cabling, un-racking, opening the case, removing parts, and reassembly. The DASDEC-II uses common Web browsers and leverages common information exchange protocols.
The system meets all FCC Part 11 rules and conforms to FEMA CAP V1.2 and IPAWS 1.0 standards.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox