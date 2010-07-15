Harris wins major transmitter order from Philippine broadcaster

Harris has received a multimillion dollar TV transmitter order from the Associated Broadcast Company (ABC) as part of a large, regional transmission network expansion project covering key cities across the Philippines.

The order calls for seven Harris Maxiva ULX liquid-cooled UHF transmitters together with a Jampro antenna system. Installation and commissioning will be provided by Harris, Jampro and Composite Technology, a Harris distributor in the Philippines.

The Maxiva line of TV transmitters includes a complete range of multimedia transmitters for UHF broadcasters at nearly every power level. These transmitters incorporate software-definable Harris Apex M2X exciter technology for easy upgrade between multiple modulation schemes as well as Harris PowerSmart technology for best-in-class power density and efficiency.