Harris unveils new IP delivery platform

Leveraging its software and IT-centric hardware experience, Harris has introduced an IP-based media convergence platform called Selenio that allows content service providers to mix and match modules to support content from multiple sources and deliver it over multiple platforms.

Among the first customers for the new Selenio platform is Omantel, a TV service provider for the Ministry of Information in Oman. The system will support a redundant 1080p-capable DTV contribution network at more than 55 sites in Oman’s main cities.

Based on Harris compression, networking and processing technology, Selenio offers users traditional baseband video and audio processing, video and audio compression and IP networking as part of a single, energy-efficient and easily scalable package. Inputs, outputs and added functionality can be rapidly increased to meet new channel requirements by adding video and audio expansion modules to the Selenio frame, and it integrates seamlessly into customers’ existing architectures.

Harris Morris, president of Harris Broadcast Communications, said the Selenio package provides all of the functionality service providers need to run their business most efficiently today while also providing a cost-effective on-ramp to the IP world as their business evolves.

“The convergence of baseband and IP capability into a single platform enables customers to quickly add revenue-generating services — from SD, HD and 3-D to mobile and Internet broadcasting — without requiring an expensive investment in new infrastructure,” he said.

The Selenio architecture supports the MPEG-2 and H.264 compression standards for facilities that are delivering content in SD, HD and mobile video resolutions. Virtually any advanced audio capability, including loudness control, can be mixed and matched on a single module. A Web-based interface using Microsoft Silverlight technology enables operators to configure, monitor and manage the platform’s capabilities.

The company said the Selenio platform facilitates the efficient management of IP, compressed and baseband signals while lowering total cost of ownership by reducing installation, maintenance and upgrade costs.

Harris will demonstrate the Selenio media convergence platform at the 2011 NAB Show in Booth N2502.

