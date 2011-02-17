Harris to highlight new Apex M2X exciter enhancements at NAB Show

At the 2011 NAB Show in Las Vegas, April 11-14, Harris will showcase new plug-in modules for its Apex M2X exciter as more broadcasters look to IP network efficiencies.

Its modular architecture enables simple expansion to support new features and options and ultimately drive new transmission solutions.

The first new plug-in module provides an IP input for ASI streams. This module allows the user to manage the interface while retaining the existing backup ports in native ASI transport stream format. For DAB broadcasters, Harris also is introducing an ETI-over-IP module, which also plugs into the available expansion slot.

Harris is also offering a Satellite Receiver module, further expanding input options via the exciter plug-in slot. This module allows broadcasters to download content from a satellite and feed it directly into the exciter without the need for external devices.

See Harris at 2011 NAB Show booth N2502.