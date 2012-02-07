Harris introduces QuiC quality control software

Harris will unveil its next-generation family of file-based analysis systems at upcoming shows in South Asia, the Middle East and North America — bringing top-tier quality control without compromise to broadcasters, content producers, cable networks, post houses and other digital media operations.

The Harris QuiC software family minimizes the workload for video server operators in TV stations, network facilities and new media operations. Customers using QuiC software tools to analyze files ingested into video servers can achieve results faster through automated processes. Featuring best-in-class quality control technology from content analysis specialist Digimetrics, the Harris QuiC software family includes three easy-to-use, cost-effective tools:

QuiC Pro for maximum flexibility, with scalability to enterprise-level operations;

QuiC Express for file analysis in less complex workflows;

QuiC View for visual presentation of digital content with ties to HTML reports.

QuiC Pro and QuiC Express integrate quickly into any operation or facility, with ready-to-go test templates and an intuitive Web-based user interface. A Web service API enables communication with digital asset management systems and other workflow components. Harris customers can easily integrate QuiC software products into workflow systems featuring Harris NEXIO AMP servers and Invenio digital asset management software.

QuiC Pro is ideal for use after content editing, during automated ingest and for on-the-fly video transcoding and archival transfers. QuiC View is a professional-grade viewer that offers added value for content owners seeking a fast and efficient way to closely inspect file-based assets. All QuiC software products support multiple media formats, a wide range of video and audio codecs, and many ancillary and metadata formats.