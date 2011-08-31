Harris Highlighting New Selenio Feature Set at IBC Show



AMSTERDAM—Harris will be demonstrating new features and functionality for its Selenio media convergence platform at the IBC Show. The company promises several enhancements in both hardware and software designed to add more customer value to the system and to enhance its ease of use and functionality.



Among the promised hardware items are a new 10-bit H.264 4:2:2-capable contribution encoder and a DVB-2-T2 gateway with an integrated single frequency network adapter. This will allow Harris to offer a complete DVB-T2 system, including transmitter, video headend and test and measurement gear. On the software side of things, Harris will spotlight enhancements to Selenio’s user interface that are designed to simplify setup of system connections by graphically mapping out individual links in block fashion and highlighting the flow of video through the frame.



Harris will be at stand 7.G20.



