Harris Broadcast introduces new low-power VHF transmitter series

Harris Broadcast introduced its Platinum VAX Compact Class range of VHF transmitters at the 2013 NAB Show.

The new low-power VHF transmitter series, designed for applications around the globe, adapts the company’s compact, power-efficient transmission philosophy to virtually any VHF analog or digital power requirements.

The Platinum VAX Compact Class series is best suited to low-power transmitting station and gap filler applications and is especially useful for covering specific regions in extended markets or difficult terrains.

Platinum VAX Compact Class transmitters cover low-power VHF transmissions in a 2RU chassis design, with rack savings of up to 50 percent compared to previous-generation transmitters of equivalent power levels. As with all Harris Broadcast TV transmitters, the new series integrates Harris Broadcast Apex M2X exciters to enable simple modulation changes and analog-to-digital upgrades, supporting ATSC, DVB-T/T2 and ISDB-Tb among other standards — including DAB radio.