Harris adds new DVB-T2 features to media convergence platform

At IBC2011 (stand 7.G20)‚ Harris will unveil new features and functions for its Selenio media convergence platform. Selenio combines traditional baseband video and audio processing, video and audio compression, and IP networking technology into a single platform.

At IBC, Harris will unveil new compression and networking features for Selenio that augment its video contribution capabilities and software-enabled support for the DVB-T2 digital transmission standard.

Harris has also added linear frame rate conversion for baseband applications and a newly designed user interface.

The company will also show a new 10-bit, H.264 4:2:2-capable contribution encoder integrated within Selenio at IBC. This will provide multiple-generation encoding without signal degradation that comes from repeatedly compressing and de-compressing signals. The new contribution encoder also reduces latency (delay).

Harris also will demonstrate how Selenio is capable of helping local and national broadcasters establish a cost-effective, compact and fully functional DVB-T/T2 video headend in a single box. Selenio now includes a built-in DVB-T2 Gateway solution featuring an integrated single-frequency network (SFN) adapter, enabling Harris to supply a complete DVB-T2 solution with DTV transmitters, the video headend, and Harris Videotek test and measurement equipment.