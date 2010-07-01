Harris adds DVB-T2 support to Apex M2X exciter

Harris has announced its Apex M2X software-defined broadcast exciter now supports the next-generation DVB-T2 digital terrestrial transmission standard.

Support for the new standard was made possible via a software licensing agreement with the BBC. The DVB-T2 standard delivers efficiencies of 30 percent to 50 percent in its use of spectrum compared to the DVB-T standard.

Launched in 2008, the Apex M2X exciter works across a wide spectrum of frequencies, including UHF, VHF and L band. In addition to DVB-T2, the exciter also supports ATSC, ATSC M/H, DVBT/H, ISDB-Tb, FLO, CTTB, DAB, DMB, CMMB and a wide range of analog TV standards, including NTSC and PAL.