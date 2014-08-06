Harmonic Updates Spectrum

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Harmonic announced the release of version 7.6 of the Spectrum media server product line. With this release, the Spectrum MediaCenter (MCP-2200A) media server system now supports 20 channels—eight more than previous models—and up to 32 TB of integrated SAS storage in a compact 2-RU enclosure. The company also introduced a series of enhancements to the Spectrum ChannelPort integrated channel playout system and Spectrum MediaDeck server system that improve caption support, monitoring and scheduling capabilities, and integrated management tools.



The MediaCenter system channel count—20 video channels at 50 Mbps or 10 channels at 100 Mbps—and increased SAS storage—approximately 1,200 hours at 50 Mbps—of the MCP-2200A are complemented by file transfer support for the ingest and export of clips, audio, and subtitle files.



The MediaCenter system supports conventional ingest and playout operations when combined with MediaPort I/O systems. When combined with ChannelPort systems for integrated channel playout applications, it provides robust functionality including graphic branding, DVE, key and fill, video and audio switching, and much more. The ChannelPort system itself has been augmented with open caption support, which enables caption files that have been imported into a Spectrum server to be played out frame-accurately with the caption text burned into the video as a graphic.



A new Monitor Mode for the ChannelPort system enables each simulcast port to be used as a master control/gallery monitor wall output of the primary output, with timecode, clip status, and clip names burned into the video output. Operators gain at-a-glance access to on-air clips. The addition of a Schedule Tool application enables multiple users to create playlists that can later be played to air by Harmonic's Onboard Playlist Control automation.



In refining the MediaDeck server system, Harmonic has embedded all configuration, maintenance, and monitoring tools within the system chassis. The user is presented with a Web page showing alarms and messages, configuration tools, status configuration, and licensing information and maintenance tasks.