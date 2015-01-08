Harmonic Optimizes OTT Multiscreen Security With Microsoft PlayReady DRM

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Harmonic announced that its ProMedia Origin and ProMedia X Origin multiscreen media servers have been integrated with Microsoft PlayReady digital rights management technology for content access protection. By supporting PlayReady, Harmonic’s ProMedia Origin and ProMedia X Origin provide video content and service providers with scalable content protection technology for the secure deployment of live and time-shift TV, cloud DVR and VOD OTT services on a range of connected devices, from mobile phones and tablets to game consoles to net-top and set-top boxes.



ProMedia Origin and ProMedia X Origin are software-based all-in-one media servers that support OTT standard protocols such as Apple HLS, Adobe HDS, Microsoft Smooth Streaming, and MPEG-DASH.

