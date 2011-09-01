Harmonic intros integrated Spectrum servers

Harmonic has announced the Omneon MediaDeck 7000, a fully integrated four-channel media server system, and new I/O modules to its recently introduced Omneon MediaPort 7000 Series that supports MPEG-2 encode and simultaneous generation of H.264.

Together, the company said, these new products offer users more choice and flexibility in server deployment, allowing them to tailor systems precisely to their needs.

The MediaDeck 7000 system is the newest member of the Spectrum media server family, and offers multiple-codec playback, up/down/crossconversion, HD/SD simulcast capabilities, and two-channel modularity. Supporting all members of the MediaPort 7000 family of I/O modules, the MediaDeck 7000 server is an economical but highly capable unit that is ideal for applications requiring two to four channels in an integrated 1-RU package.

Harmonic has extended the highly successful MediaPort 7000 Series with the release of the MediaPort 7300, which adds MPEG-2 encode capability to the product line, extending the family’s already broad codec support. The MediaPort 7000 Series also now streamlines ingest workflows with real-time high-quality H.264 proxy generation available on all models, including the new MediaPort 7300.

The new MediaDeck 7000 system employs two hot-pluggable MediaPort 7000 Series modules to provide video and audio I/O, as well as interfaces for external reference, timecode and automation control. These modules can be mixed in any combination, providing complete flexibility for support of mixed-codec (MPEG-2, XDCAM HD, AVC-Intra, and SD/HD DV) workflows. The MediaPort modules offer built-in up/down/crossconversion, as well as separately configurable primary and secondary outputs.

Each of the two MediaPort modules within the MediaDeck 7000 system supports two independent bidirectional video channels for a total of four channels per 1-RU system. The media server system itself provides 6TB of usable media storage (225 hours at 50 Mb/s), protected by the Spectrum system’s software RAID architecture.