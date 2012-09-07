Harmonic Announces 4:2:2 Decoding Capability on ProView 7100

SAN JOSE, CALIF.: Harmonic announced 4:2:2 decoding capabilities for its ProView 7100 integrated receiver-decoder (IRD), transcoder and stream processor. Models with these capabilities are expected to ship in the fourth quarter. Harmonic is exhibiting at IBC2012 in Amsterdam. With this new capability, the IRD’s SD and HD decoder can support 4:2:2 compressed video streams in MPEG-2 and MPEG-4 AVC 8/10-bit formats. Harmonic says this enables content and service providers to deliver pro video quality as required in contribution applications.



By integrating 4:2:2 decoding for DVB-S/S2, IP and DVB-ASI input interfaces into the ProView 7100, Harmonic said content providers can decode SD and HD content presented as MPEG-2 or MPEG-4 AVC compressed streams with improved picture fidelity.



Krish Padmanabhan, senior vice president of video products, noted that video content goes through multiple compression stages before being distributed, and said the new offering lets service providers maintain color fidelity of video content when performing subsequent post-production processes such as chroma keying. The ProView 7100 supports contribution and distribution applications including single-channel decoding, MPEG-4 AVC-to-MPEG-2 transcoding and DVB descrambling. It can perform multiformat video decoding, descrambling and remultiplexing of four transport streams, as well as transcoding for up to eight channels. Harmonic believes its multifunctional approach may lower a broadcaster’s operating expenses.